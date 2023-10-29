 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Advocates Parent-Principal-Student Coordination For Improved Education
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
At a conclave organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for Primary and Secondary School Management Committee members, officials, administrators, and parents, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh stressed the importance of enhancing coordination among parents, principals, and students.

"I strongly believe that fostering effective coordination among parents, principals, and students through various channels and communication platforms will not only elevate the educational standards in our schools but also result in increased admissions and regular student attendance," he said.

He emphasised the need to enhance student attendance and parental involvement, proposing effective measures to enhance the overall educational experience. Singh highlighted the significance of proactive coordination among the School Management Committee, teachers, and parents in ensuring consistent student attendance.

Singh stated, "PCMC is extending support to principals and teachers for enhanced planning. We aim to take appropriate measures after duly considering the suggestions put forth by the management committee and parents. We are committed to engaging parents actively to ensure their involvement in their children's academic, health, and overall progress. The active participation of parents is pivotal to a child's holistic development."

Furthermore, Singh noted that the Education Department is diligently working on various measures to improve the quality of municipal schools through collaborative meetings across various departments.

