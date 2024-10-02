 PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

For years, residents and passersby of Sharad Nagar and Tuljai Nagar indiscriminately dumped garbage at this location, causing significant pollution. However, with strategic monitoring by Janwani employees and the support of local citizens, the root cause of this issue was identified, and corrective action was taken.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
PCMC and Janwani Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space |

In a remarkable example of community involvement aligning with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Janwani organisation successfully transformed a Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) near Spine Road, Gharkul Gate 1, into a clean and organized space.

For years, residents and passersby of Sharad Nagar and Tuljai Nagar indiscriminately dumped garbage at this location, causing significant pollution. However, with strategic monitoring by Janwani employees and the support of local citizens, the root cause of this issue was identified, and corrective action was taken.

Bhalasaheb Chandanshive, a social worker from the Gharkul area, worked tirelessly with Janwani and his team to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination, keeping the area clean. Their efforts represent a sustainable approach to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Read Also
Pune's 'Dirty Picture': Residents Blame PMC for Garbage Menace, PMC Blames Residents for Littering
article-image

Residents were involved in campaign

FPJ Shorts
Lulu Balling, Lassi Shots & More: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Face-Off In Adorable Gully Cricket Match (VIDEO)
Lulu Balling, Lassi Shots & More: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Face-Off In Adorable Gully Cricket Match (VIDEO)
Noida: 172 Girl Students Flee Hostels After Group Of Men Break Into College Campus, Knock Their Doors & Peep Through Windows
Noida: 172 Girl Students Flee Hostels After Group Of Men Break Into College Campus, Knock Their Doors & Peep Through Windows
Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum
Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum
Pawan Kalyan Reacts To Karthi's Apology Amid Tirupati Laddu Row: 'Actors Are Somebody Who Everyone Looks Up To'
Pawan Kalyan Reacts To Karthi's Apology Amid Tirupati Laddu Row: 'Actors Are Somebody Who Everyone Looks Up To'

Local residents were engaged in awareness campaigns focused on waste collection and segregation. As a result, waste dumping drastically reduced, and the site was soon beautified. Seating benches were installed, and a rickshaw stand was established, giving the area a new purpose and transforming it from a neglected dumping ground into a clean public space.

During a felicitation ceremony at the Swachh Cultural Fest, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh commended the efforts, stating, “This initiative is proof of the power of community participation. By involving the local residents and civic groups, we have not only cleaned up a Garbage Vulnerable Point but also given it a new lease of life. This is precisely what the Swachh Bharat Mission envisions – a cleaner and more responsible India.”

Ajinkya Yele, assistant commissioner, said that the initiative showcases the strength of community-driven solutions and highlights the impact of joint efforts between the municipal corporation and the citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

Rohit Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi Slam MSRTC's 'Shivneri Sundaris' Initiative On Mumbai-Pune Route:...

Rohit Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi Slam MSRTC's 'Shivneri Sundaris' Initiative On Mumbai-Pune Route:...

Kolhapur Man Who Killed Mother, Desecrated Her Body, and Ate Some Organs After Frying Them in Pan...

Kolhapur Man Who Killed Mother, Desecrated Her Body, and Ate Some Organs After Frying Them in Pan...

VIDEO: Pune Man Alleges 40 Chased, Attacked His Car with Iron Rods, Sticks, Stones on Lavale-Nande...

VIDEO: Pune Man Alleges 40 Chased, Attacked His Car with Iron Rods, Sticks, Stones on Lavale-Nande...

Pune: Lt Gen Shrinjay Pratap Singh Assumes Charge As Chief Of Staff Of Southern Command

Pune: Lt Gen Shrinjay Pratap Singh Assumes Charge As Chief Of Staff Of Southern Command