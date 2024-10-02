PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

PCMC and Janwani Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space |

In a remarkable example of community involvement aligning with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Janwani organisation successfully transformed a Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) near Spine Road, Gharkul Gate 1, into a clean and organized space.

For years, residents and passersby of Sharad Nagar and Tuljai Nagar indiscriminately dumped garbage at this location, causing significant pollution. However, with strategic monitoring by Janwani employees and the support of local citizens, the root cause of this issue was identified, and corrective action was taken.

Bhalasaheb Chandanshive, a social worker from the Gharkul area, worked tirelessly with Janwani and his team to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination, keeping the area clean. Their efforts represent a sustainable approach to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Residents were involved in campaign

Local residents were engaged in awareness campaigns focused on waste collection and segregation. As a result, waste dumping drastically reduced, and the site was soon beautified. Seating benches were installed, and a rickshaw stand was established, giving the area a new purpose and transforming it from a neglected dumping ground into a clean public space.

During a felicitation ceremony at the Swachh Cultural Fest, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh commended the efforts, stating, “This initiative is proof of the power of community participation. By involving the local residents and civic groups, we have not only cleaned up a Garbage Vulnerable Point but also given it a new lease of life. This is precisely what the Swachh Bharat Mission envisions – a cleaner and more responsible India.”

Ajinkya Yele, assistant commissioner, said that the initiative showcases the strength of community-driven solutions and highlights the impact of joint efforts between the municipal corporation and the citizens.