PCMC Aims For 50% Electric Three-Wheelers In Pimpri Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set an ambitious target of having at least 50% of the city's three-wheelers run on electric power. To achieve this goal, they are actively seeking the support of auto drivers in the city. Auto-owners will receive comprehensive assistance from the Municipal Corporation to facilitate the transition from CNG to electric autorickshaws, making it both seamless and cost-effective. Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh emphasized that similar cooperation is expected from entrepreneurs to achieve the Municipal Corporation's objectives.

To further this initiative, a collaborative meeting was convened at Auto Cluster Chinchwad on Thursday, involving major players in the city's three-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. This meeting, organized in partnership with the Pimpri Chinchwad EV Cell and RMI, aimed to review the E-Auto Incentive Scheme and address challenges related to the adoption of electric autorickshaws in the city.

Present at the meeting were Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Ulhas Jagtap, Joint City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Atul Aade, Executive Engineer Bapu Gaikwad, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Pawan Navade, along with members from city autorickshaw unions, including Baba Kamble and Nitin Pawar. Several auto drivers, including women, were also in attendance.

30,000 rupees assistance to drivers

Commissioner Shekhar Singh highlighted the municipality's commitment to addressing the concerns and queries of auto drivers. The Municipal Corporation will organize workshops periodically to assist rickshaw drivers, and financial assistance of up to 30,000 rupees will be provided to drivers who transition to e-rickshaws on behalf of the municipality. The meeting aimed to raise awareness among rickshaw associations regarding the technical, environmental, and economic implications of switching to electric autorickshaws compared to CNG autos.

The meeting delved into the economic feasibility of electric autorickshaws and discussed plans for the development of charging infrastructure for electric autos in the future. Prospective buyers of electric autorickshaws in the city were informed about financing options available through banks and financial institutions.

An e-auto exhibition was also organized on this occasion, featuring various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), fleet aggregators, electric autorickshaw vendors, auto drivers' associations, and organizations offering financial support for e-auto procurement, as well as charging and battery swapping companies. These entities showcased their products and provided information to attendees.

Sanjay Kulkarni, Joint City Engineer, moderated the program and informed the audience about the EV projects being implemented in Pimpri Chinchwad city. Commissioner Shekhar Singh expressed gratitude to financial institutions, autorickshaw owners, and association office bearers for their cooperation and support in this initiative.

