Pawar Saheb Tum Aage Badho...: Resignation u-turn triggers joy at NCP Bhavan in Pune | ANI

The air was filled with a resounding chorus of cheers and the sound of drums as the news of Sharad Pawar taking back his resignation from the post of party president reached the Pune City Nationalist Congress Party headquarters on Friday.

The atmosphere at the NCP Bhavan in Shivajinagar was electric as party office bearers and workers shouted slogans like "Pawar Saheb Tum Aage Badho Hum Tumhare Saath Hai" and "Desh Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Pawar Saheb Jaisa Ho". The party workers distributed sweets and burst crackers to celebrate the occasion.

Resignation u-turn triggers joy

The decision to withdraw the resignation was welcomed with open arms by the NCP workers in the city. City President Prashant Jagtap expressed his gratitude towards Pawar for taking back his decision, stating that "In today's situation the country and the state are in dire need of the Pawarsaheb."

The news of Sharad Pawar's resignation had sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with many wondering about the future of the Party. Pawar's decision was met with dismay by his supporters and admirers alike. However, the NCP committee's resolution and the subsequent withdrawal of Pawar's resignation have come as a relief to the party's workers and leaders, who are now gearing up to work under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.