Parbhani Police Arrest Five In Twin Robbery Cases, Recover Cash & Mobiles | Sourced

Parbhani: The Purna police on Friday arrested five persons in connection with two separate robbery cases reported at different police stations last week. During the operation, police recovered a car, six mobile phones and cash from the accused. All five were produced before a local court, which remanded them to five-day police custody for further investigation.

According to police officials, the first incident took place on the afternoon of March 13, when a businessman, Manohar Maghade, a resident of Alankarnagar, was intercepted on the road by the accused. They allegedly robbed him of his vehicle, mobile phone and cash before fleeing the spot.

In another incident reported the same week, Atmaram Bobade was targeted near the railway station. The accused allegedly stopped him and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before escaping.

Based on the complaints, cases were registered at the respective police stations, following which a detailed investigation was launched. Acting on technical inputs and local intelligence, a police team led by Investigation Officer Vilas Gobade and Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Patil tracked down and arrested three suspects -- Ayush Burkunte, Ankit Gaikwad and Shrinivas Gadve.

During interrogation, the trio reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crimes and revealed the names of their accomplices, Ajan Pathan and Rahul Thorat, who were subsequently arrested.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine if the accused are involved in other similar offences.