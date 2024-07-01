Parbhani: Gupteshwar Temple Renovation Gains Significant Momentum

The ancient Gupteshwar Temple in Dharasur in Gangakhed taluka in Parbhani district is being renovated. The Shikhar of the temple was lifted on June 19 and was kept on the land on June 19 successfully. The renovation work has gained momentum and the second phase of removing the remaining parts of the temple will be done within a month now, the officials said.

The Shri Gupteshwar temple is situated on the banks of Godawari River in Dharashiv around 25 kms away from Parbhani. It is famous for its ancient architecture and people from faraway places visit this monument in large numbers. The temple is cultural heritage and is preserved by the state government’s cultural department.

The temple was in bad condition and in the dilapidated condition. The local residents had appealed to the state government to renovate the temple. As the temple is on the top of the state-preserved ancient temples, cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar took initiative and directed the Cultural Directorate and the Archeological department to renovate the temple.

The work of renovation has been given to the Mumbai based Savani Veritage Company. The company started the work of removing the top of the temple a few days back and it was done successfully and securely recently. The government has sanctioned the funds of ₹28.58 crore for the renovation work.

The first installment of ₹14.94 crore will be received for the renovation in the first phase and ₹13.98 crore in the second phase. The renovation work is being done under the guidance of assistant director of the Archeological department Amol Gote by senior officers Anant Patil, Dr Vilas Wahane, Mahendra Sakhare, Nitin Charude, Balaji Bansode, Ansari, Rahul Chavan, Yogesh Kasar Patil, contractor Ram Savani, architect Smita Kasar Patil and others.