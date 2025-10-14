 Parbhani: APMC Selu Begins Auction Of Soybean & Other Farm Produce
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: APMC Selu Begins Auction Of Soybean & Other Farm Produce | Sourced

Parbhani: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) commenced the auction of soybean and other agricultural products at Selu on Tuesday. Farmers are expected to benefit from the process, and efforts are underway to ensure they receive fair prices for their produce.

APMC chairman Dr Sanjay Rodge and directors Adv. Dattarao Kadam, Rameshwar Rathi, Anil Barde, Sachin Deepak Shinge, and Dwarkadas Zanwar were present on the occasion. Dr Rodge said that the APMC is committed to providing fair prices for farmers’ produce. He added that the auction process will be conducted with transparency and honesty to strengthen farmers’ trust. In the coming days, various facilities will also be made available to farmers visiting the APMC.

