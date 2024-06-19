Pankaja Munde Reflects on LS Election: 'Would Have Been Hailed a Hero if I Had Won | X/@Pankajamunde

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday she would have been hailed a hero if she had won the recently held Lok Sabha elections, but some people would not have liked it.

Speaking to reporters in Latur district of Maharashtra, the BJP's national secretary said her supporters were worried about her uncertain future.

Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to the NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonawane by a slim margin of 6,553 votes in the recently held general elections.

"I bagged 6.7 lakh votes. If I had won, I would have been hailed a hero. But some people would not have liked it," the BJP leader said.

Munde further said she faced a five-year "vanvaas" (exile) after she lost the 2019 election, and with the latest defeat, her supporters are worried about her future.

"I did not fight the elections for myself. I had no idea I would contest till the party declared my candidature," she said.

Munde appealed to her supporters and said she will decide her next move after the upcoming state assembly elections.