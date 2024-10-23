 Pachgani Festival on November 29 - December 1: International Kite Festival, Sports Marathon, Art Gallery, and More!
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePachgani Festival on November 29 - December 1: International Kite Festival, Sports Marathon, Art Gallery, and More!

Pachgani Festival on November 29 - December 1: International Kite Festival, Sports Marathon, Art Gallery, and More!

An international-level kite festival, sports marathon, art gallery, cultural program, walking plaza, and live band will be organised during this three-day festival. The plan and proposal for this have been submitted to Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi on behalf of the festival organising committee.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
I Love Panchgani Festival: A Glittering Start With Artists And Cultural Delights |

This year's Pachgani Festival has been organised at Pachgani on November 29, 30, and December 1. Considering the increasing crowd at the festival, the events in the market and at Late Bhausaheb Bhilare Stadium will be held at Late Sharad Pandit Stadium, Sanjeevan Vidyalaya.

An international-level kite festival, sports marathon, art gallery, cultural program, walking plaza, and live band will be organised during this three-day festival. The plan and proposal for this have been submitted to Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi on behalf of the festival organising committee.

Dudi assures support

District Collector Jitendra Dudi praised the Pachgani Festival for being held in accordance with the confluence of friendship, brotherhood, and intimacy, bringing every element of the city under one roof so that residents can gain business opportunities, promote tourism, and enhance the reputation of the hill station far and wide. The delegation of the festival committee assured full cooperation for this ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed

In Pachgani, life in urban areas depends on tourism and residential schools, while rural areas rely on agriculture. The booming business of jams, jellies, and similar products has provided a means of livelihood for many. Citizens of the city, from small businessmen to school principals, municipalities, police forces, and other government agencies, as well as hoteliers, horse carriage operators, the Rotary Club, Rotaract Club, and public bodies, have joined hands to promote tourism, provide business opportunities to locals, and enhance the city's reputation. The concept of the festival took root seven years ago, leading to the emergence of the I Love Pachgani Festival.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Best Hotels in Mahabaleshwar You Should Stay At
article-image

Tradition since last 7 years

Year after year, tourists from the state and abroad, along with foreign visitors and alumni of various schools, have been attending this joyous celebration. This festival, which showcases various arts and crafts, has gained prominence as it was included in the framework of the state government's tourism program last year.

A delegation from the festival committee, including President Shivaji Shinde, Shahram Jawanmardi, Sunil Kamble, Kiran Pawar, Sunil Bagade, and Amit Bhilare, met with Collector Jitendra Dudi to present this year's proposal, plan, and souvenir.

The Pachgani Festival is an exemplary activity and is being organized in an excellent manner, said the District Collector Jitendra Dudi, assuring full cooperation. Therefore, the festival organizers believe that this year's festival will be even better, just like every year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hadapsar Assembly Seat: Ajit Pawar’s NCP Renominates Chetan Tupe Despite Shiv Sena’s Demand To...

Hadapsar Assembly Seat: Ajit Pawar’s NCP Renominates Chetan Tupe Despite Shiv Sena’s Demand To...

Pune: SHOCKING! Mother-Son Duo Beats Dog, Hangs Him, Booked; 15 Dogs and 35 Cats Rescued After Dog...

Pune: SHOCKING! Mother-Son Duo Beats Dog, Hangs Him, Booked; 15 Dogs and 35 Cats Rescued After Dog...

Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Seat: ‘Friendly Fight’ Likely Between BJP & NCP As Neither Jagdish Mulik...

Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Seat: ‘Friendly Fight’ Likely Between BJP & NCP As Neither Jagdish Mulik...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing,...

Pune: PMPML Faces 680 Challans and ₹8 Lakh in Fines from January to September; Wagholi Depot Tops...

Pune: PMPML Faces 680 Challans and ₹8 Lakh in Fines from January to September; Wagholi Depot Tops...