Pachgani Festival on November 29 - December 1: International Kite Festival, Sports Marathon, Art Gallery, and More!

I Love Panchgani Festival: A Glittering Start With Artists And Cultural Delights |

This year's Pachgani Festival has been organised at Pachgani on November 29, 30, and December 1. Considering the increasing crowd at the festival, the events in the market and at Late Bhausaheb Bhilare Stadium will be held at Late Sharad Pandit Stadium, Sanjeevan Vidyalaya.

An international-level kite festival, sports marathon, art gallery, cultural program, walking plaza, and live band will be organised during this three-day festival. The plan and proposal for this have been submitted to Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi on behalf of the festival organising committee.

Dudi assures support

District Collector Jitendra Dudi praised the Pachgani Festival for being held in accordance with the confluence of friendship, brotherhood, and intimacy, bringing every element of the city under one roof so that residents can gain business opportunities, promote tourism, and enhance the reputation of the hill station far and wide. The delegation of the festival committee assured full cooperation for this ceremony.

In Pachgani, life in urban areas depends on tourism and residential schools, while rural areas rely on agriculture. The booming business of jams, jellies, and similar products has provided a means of livelihood for many. Citizens of the city, from small businessmen to school principals, municipalities, police forces, and other government agencies, as well as hoteliers, horse carriage operators, the Rotary Club, Rotaract Club, and public bodies, have joined hands to promote tourism, provide business opportunities to locals, and enhance the city's reputation. The concept of the festival took root seven years ago, leading to the emergence of the I Love Pachgani Festival.

Tradition since last 7 years

Year after year, tourists from the state and abroad, along with foreign visitors and alumni of various schools, have been attending this joyous celebration. This festival, which showcases various arts and crafts, has gained prominence as it was included in the framework of the state government's tourism program last year.

A delegation from the festival committee, including President Shivaji Shinde, Shahram Jawanmardi, Sunil Kamble, Kiran Pawar, Sunil Bagade, and Amit Bhilare, met with Collector Jitendra Dudi to present this year's proposal, plan, and souvenir.

The Pachgani Festival is an exemplary activity and is being organized in an excellent manner, said the District Collector Jitendra Dudi, assuring full cooperation. Therefore, the festival organizers believe that this year's festival will be even better, just like every year.