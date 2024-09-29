Pachgani Designates Main Market Road as Parking Zone to Ease Tourist Congestion | FPJ

In order to deal with the traffic congestion in the main market and the lack of parking facilities at the Pachgani, the main market road from the old police station to the bus station has been designated as a parking zone for tourist cars and vehicles, informed the civic body and police.

Due to the significant parking issues in Pachgani, a joint meeting involving the Pachgani police station, civic body, and traders was held on Thursday afternoon in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hall of Municipal Council, Pachgani.

In this meeting, officials from the Municipal Administration, Police Administration, and Public Works Department discussed with the traders and reached a positive solution. It was agreed that all local traders should park their vehicles in the market or in front of their shops. This would allow tourists visiting Pachgani-Mahabaleshwar to park their cars and shop without inconvenience. To facilitate this, traders were advised to park their vehicles in the parking lot designated by the civic body.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Pachgani Municipal Council, stated that Pay and Park arrangements have been made for traders and tourists at the Shopping Center and Raja Lakshmi Parking. Similarly, both paid and free parking arrangements have been made by the Municipal Council, and the rules must be strictly followed.

The Pachgani Traffic Police and Panchagani Municipal Council will take strict action against traffic rule violators. Both the Pachgani Traffic Police and Pachgani Municipal Council are prepared to take stringent measures against those violating traffic regulations.

However, the success of this new system will depend on how drivers and traders respond. All officials, members, and citizens of the traders' association were present at this meeting.