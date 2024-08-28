Over 600 NCC Cadets Participate In AINSC 2024 At INS Shivaji In Lonavala | Sourced

The All India Nau Sainik Camp 2024 (AINSC 24) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is being held at INS Shivaji in Lonavala from August 26 to September 5. More than 600 NCC cadets from 17 directorates across the country have arrived at INS Shivaji to participate in this camp.

During the camp, the cadets will engage in a multitude of activities that will challenge them both physically and mentally. The programme includes a range of competitions, exercises, and workshops designed to enhance their leadership skills.

Teams will compete in both team and individual events to win the coveted Best Directorate Trophy. Throughout AINSC 24, senior officers from the Indian Navy and NCC will interact with the cadets. Participants will also have the opportunity to witness the marine engineering training facilities at INS Shivaji.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Commandant of the National Defence Academy, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. In his address, he encouraged the cadets to maintain the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and to put their best foot forward. He interacted with the cadets from all participating directorates and urged them to compete with a spirit of camaraderie.