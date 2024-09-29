 Over 4,000 Pledge to Vote in Runthon of Hope Marathon, Promoting Voter Awareness in Pimpri Chinchwad
Under the guidance of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, various initiatives are being implemented to boost voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
"We, the citizens of India, pledge our loyalty to democracy and commit to preserving the democratic traditions of our country. We uphold the sanctity of elections in a free, impartial, and peaceful atmosphere, and we vow to participate in every election fearlessly, without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, or language," this solemn oath was taken by over 4,000 runners, cyclists, municipal officials, and office bearers of the Rotary Club of Nigdi during the Runthon program.

Under the guidance of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, various initiatives are being implemented to boost voter turnout in the upcoming elections. On Sunday, more than 4,000 athletes participated in the Runthon of Hope Marathon, organized by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Rotary Club of Nigdi, pledging to vote in the elections.

Among the attendees were Chief Information and Technology Officer Nilakant Poman, International Rotary Club Regional Pal Nitin Dhamale, President of Rotary Club of Nigdi Suhas Dhamale, Director of Runthon Keshav Mange, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Anna Bodde, Assistant Commissioner Ajinkya Yele, and many other officials and community members.

Voter name registration was actively promoted to ensure that no voter is deprived of their right to vote. A popular campaign featuring flex banners was launched for voter list name registration, name checking, and name correction.

Slogans promoting voting awareness were prominently displayed. These messages were proudly showcased by hundreds of public awareness officials, sportsmen, and citizens present at the event.

