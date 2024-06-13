Over 200 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning At Housewarming Party In Satara's Mhaswad | Sourced

A housewarming party in Satara's Mhaswad turned tragic as over 200 people were hospitalised due to food poisoning, officials said on Thursday. The patients have been admitted to various hospitals, with some showing signs of improvement while others remain in critical condition.

According to the information received, the incident took place after a housewarming ceremony on Monday afternoon, followed by a lunch that extended late into the night. Soon after consuming the food, the children of the house owner began experiencing symptoms like nausea, stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Two others who had eaten at the party also sought medical treatment for similar symptoms. Subsequently, the number of affected individuals in Mhaswad rose to over 200, all of whom received immediate treatment at the primary health centre and three private hospitals.

The catering service provider visited the private hospitals and the health centre where the patients were being treated, reassuring them and pledging to cover all medical expenses incurred.

Medical personnel promptly informed the taluka medical officer, police authorities, and hospital administrations about the situation, while samples of rice, vegetables, gulab jamun, chapati, and water were collected for testing.