 Over 20 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOver 20 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters

Over 20 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Over 10 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters | File Photo

Pune Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 20,47,389 voters, comprising 10,50,857 males, 9,96,298 females, and 324 third-gender individuals.

Let's delve into the breakdown of voters across Assembly constituencies:

Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency: 4,63,671 voters, including 2,41,053 males, 2,22,515 females, and 103 third-gender individuals.

Shivajinagar Assembly constituency: 2,76,920 voters, with 1,40,574 males, 1,36,304 females, and 42 third-gender individuals.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 5,000 Voters Aged Over 100 Years in Pune District
article-image

Kothrud Assembly constituency: 4,10,634 voters, comprising 2,15,359 males, 1,95,255 females, and 20 third-gender individuals.

Parvati Assembly constituency: 3,39,375 voters, featuring 1,73,847 males, 1,65,436 females, and 92 third-gender individuals.

Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency: 2,80,400 voters, with 1,43,045 males, 1,37,322 females, and 33 third-gender individuals.

Kasba Peth Assembly constituency: 2,76,389 voters, with 1,36,979 males, 1,39,373 females, and 34 third-gender individuals.

Read Also
Sex Racket Busted in Pune's Hinjawadi; 3 Women Rescued - Details Inside
article-image

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13, with contestants including Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dr Sanjay Upadhye Advocates Keys To Lifelong Happiness At Tanushree Garbhasanskar Parivar...

Pune: Dr Sanjay Upadhye Advocates Keys To Lifelong Happiness At Tanushree Garbhasanskar Parivar...

Over 20 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third...

Over 20 Lakh Voters In Pune Lok Sabha Constituency - Here's The Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third...

Water Scarcity Crisis: Pune District Collector Holds Review Meeting In Baramati

Water Scarcity Crisis: Pune District Collector Holds Review Meeting In Baramati

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 5,000 Voters Aged Over 100 Years in Pune District

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 5,000 Voters Aged Over 100 Years in Pune District

Pune: Sharad Pawar Puts Poll Campaign On Hold To Empathise With Thirsty Farmers - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune: Sharad Pawar Puts Poll Campaign On Hold To Empathise With Thirsty Farmers - PHOTOS INSIDE