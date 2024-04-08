Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune | File Photo

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) holds the crucial responsibility of ensuring the security of railway property, passenger areas, and individuals. Additionally, it actively engages in the rescue of children through 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'.

These children typically arrive at railway stations without notifying their families, often due to familial conflicts, seeking a better life, or being attracted by the allure of urban living.

Trained RPF personnel identify and engage with these children, comprehending their situations and offering counselling to facilitate reunification with their parents.

In a significant development, the RPF has rescued 210 children within the Pune Division from April 2023 to March 2024. The highest number, 312, were rescued in the Mumbai Division, followed by 313 in the Bhusaval Division, 154 in Nagpur, and 75 in Solapur.

Overall, a total of 1,064 children were rescued across Central Railway platforms from April 2023 to March 2024 through collaborative efforts involving the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway personnel under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'. This initiative includes both boys and girls who were successfully reunited with their parents with the assistance of NGOs like Childline.