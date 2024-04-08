 Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOperation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune

Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune

Overall, a total of 1,064 children were rescued across Central Railway platforms from April 2023 to March 2024

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune | File Photo

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) holds the crucial responsibility of ensuring the security of railway property, passenger areas, and individuals. Additionally, it actively engages in the rescue of children through 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'.

These children typically arrive at railway stations without notifying their families, often due to familial conflicts, seeking a better life, or being attracted by the allure of urban living.

Trained RPF personnel identify and engage with these children, comprehending their situations and offering counselling to facilitate reunification with their parents.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Missing Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar; Three, Including Friend,...
article-image

In a significant development, the RPF has rescued 210 children within the Pune Division from April 2023 to March 2024. The highest number, 312, were rescued in the Mumbai Division, followed by 313 in the Bhusaval Division, 154 in Nagpur, and 75 in Solapur.

Overall, a total of 1,064 children were rescued across Central Railway platforms from April 2023 to March 2024 through collaborative efforts involving the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway personnel under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'. This initiative includes both boys and girls who were successfully reunited with their parents with the assistance of NGOs like Childline.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune

Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Rescues 210 Children From April 2023 To March 2024 In Pune

Inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2024 To Be Held From June 24 At Pune's MCA Stadium

Inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2024 To Be Held From June 24 At Pune's MCA Stadium

Pune News: 22-Year-Old Serving As Deck Cadet On Ship Sailing From Indonesia To Singapore Goes...

Pune News: 22-Year-Old Serving As Deck Cadet On Ship Sailing From Indonesia To Singapore Goes...

In Pictures | Birdwatcher's Paradise: 10 Must-See Bird Species In Mahabaleshwar

In Pictures | Birdwatcher's Paradise: 10 Must-See Bird Species In Mahabaleshwar

PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa

PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa