Nurturing next generation of digital innovators in Pune: Pi Labs in 25 PMC Schools

Pi Jam Foundation, in collaboration with Pune Municipal Corporation and Bajaj Finserv, is launching a new project to set up modern 'Pi Labs' in 25 schools of the Municipal Corporation. The project, inaugurated by Hon. Commissioner Vikram Kumar, aims to provide students with computer education and 21st-century skills that will enable them to model how to solve problems in everyday life. This initiative is expected to directly benefit about 5000 students in Pune.

Established in September 2017, Pi Jam Foundation is a non-profit organization that strives to provide affordable technology and improved computer science education to children and educators throughout India. Its primary goal is to equip them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed in today's digital age.

PMC Commissioner Shri Vikram Kumar inaugurates Pi Lab at Shreekant Bhadke School in Market Yard, Pune today. Pi Jam, in collaboration with PMC Education Department and Bajaj, initiated the program in 25 schools, to promote digital and futuristic learning. @PMCPune@Bajaj_Finserv pic.twitter.com/qsookzBNJU — Pi Jam Foundation (@pijamfoundation) April 28, 2023

MoU With PCMC and Pune ZP

Earlier this month, Pi Jam Foundation and Pune Zilla Parishad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide computer science education to Zilla Parishad school students under the 'Srijan' project. As part of this project, 87 Zilla Parishad schools have already been provided with 8 computers each.

On the same day, the foundation signed another MoU to establish well-equipped Pi Labs in eight model schools of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. This initiative will allow students in the area to benefit from modern computer education and equip them with the skills needed for the future. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the education sector in the region.