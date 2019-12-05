No road, woman bitten by snake carried 8km on bamboo stretcher

PUNE: A 65-year-old woman bitten by a snake in a small hamlet here having no proper road had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher by locals for over two hours to cover a distance of eight km to get her medical help, her relatives said on Thursday. A stretcher was made out of "bedsheets and bamboo logs" to carry Barkabai Sangle from her house at Chandar village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, her son Babu Sangle said. Later, after being provided primary treatment at a health centre in Khanapur village, the woman was admitted to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said. Babu Sangle, who works in Surat, said his mother was bitten by a snake near her house in a village here on Tuesday afternoon. "As there is no proper road, no vehicle can ply to our village. So my brother and other locals, without wasting any time, took her on the makeshift stretcher till they reached a proper road near Panshet dam after over two hours," he said.