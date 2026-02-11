'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale | IANS

Pune: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday ruled out sabotage in the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others last month, but demanded a thorough investigation and fixing of accountability.

Responding to various doubts raised by NCP (SP) MLA and late Ajit Pawar's nephew, Rohit Pawar, regarding the plane crash, the RPI (A) chief said he didn't think there was any foul play.

Rohit Pawar has alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

"We demand a detailed investigation into the crash. Some people are expressing doubts about a possible sabotage angle, but I do not think there was any foul play. Sharad Pawar saheb himself clarified on the same day that it was an accident," Athawale told reporters.

He demanded a detailed investigation and action against the responsible officials.

"The pilot should have avoided landing at the airport and instead flown to Pune," he added.

Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali were killed in a Learjet crash near the Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.

Athawale visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

Sharing an update on the senior politician's health, he said Pawar saheb's health is stable, and he is recovering well. "He will soon be hale and hearty," the minister added.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding former Army chief General M M Naravane's unpublished memoir, he said the book refers to a Chinese incursion into Indian territory and mentions Gen Naravane seeking directions from the government, to which the Prime Minister reportedly advised him to "do whatever was appropriate".

"In such situations, there is no need to seek directions from the government as local Army officials are authorised to take appropriate action on their own. It appears there is an attempt to defame Prime Minister Modi," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)