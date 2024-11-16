Niphad Constituency’s High-Stakes Showdown: Bankar vs Kadam in 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls |

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be conducted in a single phase, with voting scheduled for November 20 and counting of votes on November 23. In the Niphad Assembly Constituency, the battle lines are drawn between NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction candidate and incumbent MLA Dilip Bankar from the Mahayuti, and Shiv Sena's (Thackeray group) Anil Kadam representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Will Dilip Bankar retain his seat, or will Anil Kadam stage a comeback? The outcome is keenly awaited.

In the 2009 elections, Anil Kadam of the Shiv Sena defeated Dilip Bankar of the NCP, securing 90,065 votes compared to Bankar's 56,920 votes. The rivalry continued in 2014, where Kadam narrowly defeated Bankar by just 3,921 votes. Anil Kadam received 78,186 votes, while Bankar garnered 74,265 votes.

However, Dilip Bankar made a strong comeback in 2019, contesting on an NCP ticket. He secured a decisive victory, earning 96,354 votes against Kadam’s 78,686 votes.

This election adds a twist as Dilip Bankar, after the NCP split, aligned with Ajit Pawar, leaving Sharad Pawar's faction. Ajit Pawar has reposed trust in Bankar for another term. Meanwhile, Anil Kadam has re-entered the race, determined to avenge his 2019 defeat.

The contest between Dilip Bankar and Anil Kadam in the Niphad Assembly Constituency promises to be a thrilling battle. The voters' decision on November 20 will determine the outcome of this high-stakes rivalry.