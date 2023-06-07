 Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNewborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

In response, the authorities swiftly transported the newborn to Sassoon Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area | Representative

Pune: A distressing incident has recently come to light in the Lohegaon area, where a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in an open space within the premises of Mayur Tararangan Society on Lohegaon Road. The infant, wrapped in cloth, was found by concerned citizens who promptly alerted the police. In response, the authorities swiftly transported the newborn to Sassoon Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The police have registered a case pertaining to the neglect of parental responsibility towards the newborn child. Shankar Kshirsagar, a police officer, has filed a complaint at Lonikand police station. Authorities suspect that the baby was abandoned due to the circumstances surrounding an illicit relationship. Mahadev Linge, a police sub-inspector, has been assigned to investigate the case further.

Read Also
Pune: National Conference on Innovative Teaching and Skill Development Held at Symbiosis Skills and...
article-image

Efforts underway to locate child's parents

The discovery of the abandoned newborn has evoked widespread concern and sympathy from the community. Local authorities are actively involved in the efforts to ensure the infant's well-being and safety. They are also working to identify any potential leads or information that may assist in locating the child's parents or guardians.

Read Also
Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

Pune: NDA's Water Rafting Expedition Concludes

Pune: NDA's Water Rafting Expedition Concludes

Pune: PMC launches WhatsApp chatbot

Pune: PMC launches WhatsApp chatbot

Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes

Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes

Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet

Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet