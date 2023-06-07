Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area | Representative

Pune: A distressing incident has recently come to light in the Lohegaon area, where a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in an open space within the premises of Mayur Tararangan Society on Lohegaon Road. The infant, wrapped in cloth, was found by concerned citizens who promptly alerted the police. In response, the authorities swiftly transported the newborn to Sassoon Hospital for immediate medical attention.



The police have registered a case pertaining to the neglect of parental responsibility towards the newborn child. Shankar Kshirsagar, a police officer, has filed a complaint at Lonikand police station. Authorities suspect that the baby was abandoned due to the circumstances surrounding an illicit relationship. Mahadev Linge, a police sub-inspector, has been assigned to investigate the case further.



Efforts underway to locate child's parents

The discovery of the abandoned newborn has evoked widespread concern and sympathy from the community. Local authorities are actively involved in the efforts to ensure the infant's well-being and safety. They are also working to identify any potential leads or information that may assist in locating the child's parents or guardians.