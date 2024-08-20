Netizen Criticises Pune, Says It Doesn't Measure Up To Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon; Others Chime In | X/@KaleshiBua

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging website on Monday after visiting Pune and criticised the city in the most scathing manner. The user wrote, "There are problems in every city of the world. Top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gurgaon probably have more issues than most developing cities. But nowhere do you feel as hopeless as you do after visiting Pune."

Several other X users agreed with the post. One user sarcastically commented, "One good thing about Pune city is that our administration and those in power have made sure that all roads are bad. No partiality, no favouritism. Equal opportunity 'khadde' (potholes) for all roads. There's nothing more to say except that, with a huge gulp of sadness, most Punekars will agree with you."

Another user wrote, "Agreed! Pune used to be a calm, clean, and green city where everything moved slowly. Now, there’s barely any greenery left, with piles of garbage on the sidewalks and roads full of potholes. Roads you could once cross blindfolded are now buzzing with traffic."

"Pune is a giant village. Andher Nagari. Everything is under construction. Very narrow roads. Buses don’t follow traffic rules. No one cares about traffic signals. Open garbage burning is everywhere. You won’t find the city well-lit, with decades-old dim streetlights," lamented a third user.

A fourth user said, "Compared to its contribution to GDP and tax collection, Pune doesn’t get anything—neither from the state nor from the Centre. Already overcrowded, lacking traffic management, with slow metro construction, and legendary levels of civic sense where nobody follows the rules."

