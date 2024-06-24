 NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

The agency's Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday.

The agency's Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night and let them go after hours of questioning, he said.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! Father, Uncle, Cousin Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl
article-image

The official said that one of the teachers works in a government school in Latur district. ATS will call the teachers again if needed, he said.

The agency's action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

NEET-UG Row: ATS Detains Two Teachers In Maharashtra's Latur

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls For Detailed Planning For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls For Detailed Planning For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Cracks Down On Unsatisfactory Crime Management

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Cracks Down On Unsatisfactory Crime Management

Nashik Teachers Constituency Election: Gold Nose Rings Among Gifts Offered To Voters

Nashik Teachers Constituency Election: Gold Nose Rings Among Gifts Offered To Voters

Maharashtra: Jalgaon Student Who Went To Malegaon For Exam Found Hanging In Under-Construction...

Maharashtra: Jalgaon Student Who Went To Malegaon For Exam Found Hanging In Under-Construction...