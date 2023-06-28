 NEET-2023: IIB Felicitates Successful Students
The felicitation event aimed to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these exceptional students while providing guidance to aspiring future doctors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Dashrath Patil, Chief Executive Officer of IIB Career Institute, chaired the event, emphasizing the importance of celebrating academic achievements and motivating students to pursue their dreams. |

In a grand ceremony held in Nanded, the meritorious students of IIB who achieved remarkable success in NEET-2023 were felicitated. IIB Institute is known for preparing students for medical and engineering for the past 24 years, has once again displayed its excellence with its outstanding results in the recent NEET-2023 examination.

The felicitation event aimed to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these exceptional students while providing guidance to aspiring future doctors. Shawls, badges, and cash prizes were given to the meritorious students of IIB who achieved extraordinary success in NEET-2023.

The felicitation ceremony took place in the presence of all the teachers of IIB, creating an environment of appreciation and encouragement. Dashrath Patil, Chief Executive Officer of IIB Career Institute, chaired the event, emphasizing the importance of celebrating academic achievements and motivating students to pursue their dreams.

