NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite Upcoming Elections' | X/@RRPSpeaks

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, stating that the latter is avoiding visiting Maharashtra despite the upcoming Assembly polls. He also alleged that the Centre has neglected the state in the recent Union Budget.

एक-दोन महिन्यात निवडणुका असणाऱ्या राज्यात दोन-तीन दिवसाआड कार्यक्रम घेणारे पंतप्रधान मोदी साहेब निवडणुका जवळ आल्या असतानाही महाराष्ट्रात कार्यक्रमास येणे टाळत आहेत. विकासाच्या बाबतीत तसेच बजेटमध्ये केंद्राकडून दुर्लक्षित झालेला महाराष्ट्र आता राजकीय बाबतीतही दुर्लक्षित होत… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) August 19, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote, "Prime Minister Modi, who holds programmes every two to three days in the states where elections are going to be held, is avoiding coming to programmes in Maharashtra even as the elections approach. Maharashtra, which the Centre has neglected in terms of development and budget, is now being neglected in political matters as well."

"The central leadership must have sensed the winds of change blowing in Maharashtra from the anger against the state government, or perhaps the fear of #BhataktiAtma hasn’t subsided; that’s why Maharashtra is being ignored. But it is certain that soon after the change, Maharashtra will regain its past glory of political sophistication and economic power," he added.

During the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had taken a veiled jibe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, calling him a 'bhatakti atma' or a wandering soul.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Modi's Independence Day address, in which the latter pitched for 'one nation, one election.' Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously, but the very next day, there is the announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision." The Election Commission last week announced the poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.