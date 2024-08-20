 NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite Upcoming Elections'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite Upcoming Elections'

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite Upcoming Elections'

Rohit Pawar also alleged that the Centre has neglected the state in the recent Union Budget

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite Upcoming Elections' | X/@RRPSpeaks

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, stating that the latter is avoiding visiting Maharashtra despite the upcoming Assembly polls. He also alleged that the Centre has neglected the state in the recent Union Budget.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote, "Prime Minister Modi, who holds programmes every two to three days in the states where elections are going to be held, is avoiding coming to programmes in Maharashtra even as the elections approach. Maharashtra, which the Centre has neglected in terms of development and budget, is now being neglected in political matters as well."

FPJ Shorts
'Actors Went Against Me': Abhishek Banerjee On Receiving Hate For Being A Casting Director & Getting Roles In Films
'Actors Went Against Me': Abhishek Banerjee On Receiving Hate For Being A Casting Director & Getting Roles In Films
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends,...
article-image

"The central leadership must have sensed the winds of change blowing in Maharashtra from the anger against the state government, or perhaps the fear of #BhataktiAtma hasn’t subsided; that’s why Maharashtra is being ignored. But it is certain that soon after the change, Maharashtra will regain its past glory of political sophistication and economic power," he added.

During the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had taken a veiled jibe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, calling him a 'bhatakti atma' or a wandering soul.

Read Also
Pune: Sunita Kejriwal Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Sharad Pawar; Read Details Here
article-image

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Modi's Independence Day address, in which the latter pitched for 'one nation, one election.' Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously, but the very next day, there is the announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision." The Election Commission last week announced the poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizen Criticises Pune, Says It Doesn't Measure Up To Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon; Others Chime In

Netizen Criticises Pune, Says It Doesn't Measure Up To Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon; Others Chime In

Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve...

Pune: Retired Government Officer Dies in Road Accident After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper on Karve...

Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight

Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite...

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi, Claims 'He's Avoiding Coming To Maharashtra Despite...

Mahayuti Coalition Will Collapse Due to Bickering Among Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: NCP (SP)

Mahayuti Coalition Will Collapse Due to Bickering Among Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls: NCP (SP)