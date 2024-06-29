NCP (SP) Initiates Overhaul In Jalgaon District Leadership Following Electoral Setbacks |

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) had an opportunity to win both the Raver and Jalgaon Lok Sabha seats but failed due to the non-performance of its office bearers in the district. Consequently, it was decided in a recent meeting that several office bearers, including those from the district executive and municipality, should be dismissed, and new faces given a chance.

Before 2014, the undivided NCP dominated Jalgaon district with five MLAs. However, factionalism weakened the party's influence, leading to poor showings in the 2014 and 2019 elections. There has been a lack of coordination among leaders, with some being excluded from meetings. Office bearers often attended meetings only to occupy seats on stage, with little active contribution beyond photo opportunities, tarnishing the party's image.

Former guardian minister Dr Satish Patil strongly criticized the current office bearers at the meeting, emphasising that while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed well statewide, losing two district seats required introspection. He urged office bearers to evaluate their commitment to the party beyond attending meetings and participating in protests. He held them accountable for the party's electoral setbacks.

Following the unanimous approval to dismiss the current executives, including the district president, all office bearers submitted their resignations. Patil appealed for the prompt appointment of a new district president and executives within seven days.

The decision was well-received by party workers and leaders, including former ministers Gulabrao Devkar, Satish Patil, Arun Gujarathi, women's state president Rohini Khadse, YS Mahajan, and district leaders.

This move aims to rejuvenate the party's presence in Jalgaon district and strengthen its prospects in future elections.