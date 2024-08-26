NCP (SP) Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation After Pune Cop Attacked With Koyta | Sourced

In the wake of the attack on a policeman with a sickle (koyta) in Pune, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest on Monday, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's Home Minister, claiming that the law and order situation in the city has deteriorated.

Assistant Police Inspector Ratnakar Gaikwad sustained a severe head injury after being attacked with a koyta in the Hadapsar area on Sunday after he tried to break up an argument. The incident occurred around 4pm in front of New Royal Auto Garage in Sasanenagar. The accused, identified as Nihal Singh Mannu Singh Tak (18) and Rahul Singh alias Rahulya Ravindra Singh Bhond (19), have been arrested after initially fleeing from the scene.

Meanwhile, workers and local leaders of the NCP (SP) Pune city unit staged a protest outside the district collectorate. "We demand that Fadnavis resign as home minister. Whenever he is the state home minister or chief minister, crimes increase. In cities like Pune, large quantities of drugs are seized. Crimes have increased because goons who are externed are in Fadnavis's convoy," the party's city unit chief Prashant Jagtap alleged. The attack on a policeman shows that criminals have become emboldened, he said.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her concerns on social media, stating, "Is it true that criminals in Pune no longer fear the police? A police officer was attacked and injured with a machete within the Wanwadi police station's jurisdiction. This incident highlights the rampant crime in the city and the Home Minister's failure to address it."

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said, "It is a matter of shame for the state home department that the police brothers who are responsible for the security of all of us are being attacked in Pune."

"In Pune, crime has been increasing rapidly in the last few years. Small gangs and young children are seen walking around with knives, sticks; cars are broken, people are beaten up. Along with this, criminal gangs are also active again. Looking at all this situation, there is a need for the Maharashtra Home Minister Fadnavis to stop the election campaign completely for some time and pay attention to the law and order situation in Maharashtra," said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.