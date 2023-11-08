NCP Pune President Prashant Jagtap Calls For Local Elections To Validate Party Claims After Gram Panchayat Results |

After the recent announcement of results from the Gram Panchayat elections, Prashant Jagtap, the Pune president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, has voiced a compelling appeal. In the wake of various political parties in power claiming to be the top choice in the state, Jagtap has challenged them to prove their assertions. He has called for local body elections to be held within the next two months, emphasizing that such an initiative would be a true test of their claim to represent the people's choice.

Notably, the Gram Panchayat elections are not contested using party symbols, which makes the claims of the ruling parties regarding their ranking somewhat questionable, said Jagtap highlighting the discrepancy, He added that the people in power often fail to address the concerns of the opposition, resulting in the lack of representation for those in opposition within elected local bodies. On one hand, the government is accused of denying people their rightful representation, while on the other, they lay claim to having the public's support, he said.

In response to this situation, Prashant Jagtap has openly appealed for the government to promptly organise local body elections, effectively putting their assertions to the test and ensuring a democratic process that truly reflects the will of the people.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Mahayuti comprising his Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP had achieved a stupendous victory in the gram panchayat polls thanks to the work done by his government.

Taking a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde said a year was spent by the opposition taunting and criticising the government.