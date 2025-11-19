NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat

Nationalist Congress Party | File Photo

Pune: The newly-formed Nagar Panchayat of Angar village under Mohol tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district will not see the much-anticipated fight between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the BJP, allies at the state level, for the president's post.

This scenario emerged after the nomination of the NCP candidate for the top post was rejected on Tuesday.

The rejection of the nomination of the candidate of the party headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during scrutiny effectively cleared the way for BJP nominee Prajakta Patil to become the first president of the newly constituted local body.

NCP candidate Ujwala Thite filed her nomination for the post on Monday amid heavy police bandobast. The district administration provided security after she alleged threats from rival BJP workers, claiming they were preventing her from visiting the nomination centre.

Meanwhile, along with Patil's nomination, that of an independent candidate Saraswati Shinde was also found valid during scrutiny.

A contest for the post of municipal council president is still possible, but the final picture will emerge only after the November 21 deadline for withdrawal of nominations. However, the much-discussed showdown between the NCP and the BJP will not take place.

The NCP and BJP are allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

After the nomination of Thite was rejected, BJP workers broke into celebration and burst crackers.

All 17 candidates for the post of councillor have already been elected unopposed.

Prajakta Patil is the daughter-in-law of former MLA Rajan Patil, who recently switched from Ajit Pawar's NCP to the BJP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)