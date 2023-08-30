NCP Leaders Extend Aid To Manipur Victims |

NCP Pune City President, Prashant Jagtap, and NCP Youth Congress National President, Dheeraj Sharma, had embarked on an inspection tour of the disaster-stricken Manipur area approximately fifteen days ago. Moved by the conditions they witnessed, Prashant Jagtap and Dheeraj Sharma resolved to aid the victims of the Manipur disaster. Subsequently, they initiated the Manipur Disaster Relief Cell in Pune city.

With a substantial inventory of grains, clothing, and essential supplies amassed by this cell, on Wednesday, they handed over the much-needed assistance to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. During the meeting with the Manipur Governor, they urged that immediate measures be taken to rebuild the homes of the affected citizens, establish a secure living environment, and promptly resume school operations, with the government covering the full school fees for the children.

The occasion of Rakshabandhan was celebrated with the disaster-affected women while distributing the aid in the village.

Pune City NCP President Prashant Jagtap said, "When a state like Manipur is facing such a catastrophe, both the BJP government in Manipur and the BJP government at the center have seemingly abandoned the Manipuri people in their time of need. Despite the widespread suffering in Manipur, the government's reluctance to extend assistance is truly disheartening. In such dire circumstances, the Nationalist Congress Party is here as a beacon of hope for our brethren, as the rest of India watches Manipur grapple with this crisis."

This initiative was undertaken with the participation of several individuals, including Prashant Jagtap, Dheeraj Sharma, Ibomaya Sohram, Kishore Kamble, Javed Inamdar, Rupesh Gaikwad, Talib Madari, Ramiz Syed, and more.

