Navratri 2024: Pune City Police Announces Road Closures & Traffic Diversions — All You Need To Know

Pune City Police have announced road closures and traffic diversions for Navratri, from October 3 to 12. During the festival, devotees visit Chatushrungi Temple, Bhavani Mata Temple, and Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple. To avoid traffic congestion in these areas, the following changes have been implemented:

1. Vehicles will not be allowed from Appa Balwant Chowk to Bhudhwar Chowk. Commuters will need to use an alternate route via Gadital Putala and Shivaji Road. However, one-way traffic is allowed from Bhudhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk.

2. The stretch from Ramoshi Gate Chowk to Old Motor Stand on Mahatma Phule Road will be closed to traffic and designated as a no-parking zone. Alternate routes are available via AD Camp Chowk and Bhagwan Bahubali Chowk.

3. The route of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses from Ramoshi Gate has been diverted via Seven Loves Chowk and Golibar Maidan. For the no-parking area on Mahatma Phule Road, alternate parking lots have been designated on Pandit Nehru Road.

4. Entry of vehicles from Ganpati Chowk to Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple will now be restricted. An alternate route has been set via Sevasadan Chowk and Shaniwar Wada.

5. No-parking zones have been designated around Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple (Budhwar Peth), Ashtabhuja Devi Mandir (Shanivar Peth), and Ashtabhuja Durga Mandir (Narayan Peth).

6. Traffic from Patrakar Nagar Chowk to Senapati Bapat Junction will be diverted and will follow a one-way route via Shivaji Housing Junction. Traffic towards Chatushrungi Temple will be diverted via Vetalbaba Chowk and Deep Bangla Chowk.

7. Devotees coming from Cosmos Junction onto Senapati Bapat Road to park at Polytechnic Ground will turn left from Shivaji Housing Chowk and then again at Firodiya Chowk.

8. Devotees coming from Veer Chapekar Chowk will turn left at Surajmukhi Datta Mandir Chowk, then left again at Thorat Chowk, and proceed to Deep Bangla Chowk before heading towards the Polytechnic Ground parking lot.