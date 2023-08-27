National Ganeshotsav Competition 2022: Camp's Srikrishna Tarun Mandal Wins First Prize |

Pune's Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, underlined the enduring tradition of Ganapati Mandals coming together to orchestrate the grand arrival and festivities of Lord Ganesh during the lively Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune. He stressed the crucial importance of constructive coordination among volunteers and Ganeshotsav Mandals, underscoring how their combined efforts significantly enhance the quality of celebrations and the overall administration of the event.

These remarks were made during the award ceremony of the National Ganeshotsav Competition 2022, hosted by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch on Sunday. The event was graced by distinguished guests including Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Anna Thorat (Akhil Mandai Board President), Ankush Kakade, Deputy Commissioners Sandeep Singh Gill and Smartana Patil, among others.

Present at the event were also General Secretary of the Trust Hemant Rasane, festival chief Akshay Godse, Joint Secretary Amol Kedari, Trustee Kumar Wambure, and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal President Prakash Chavan.

Winner Mandals

In recognition of their efforts, this year's Jai Ganesh Bhushan Award was presented to Sakhalpir Talim Rashtriya Maruti Mandal in Nana Peth. The competition's top honor went to Camp's Srikrishna Tarun Mandal. Samyukt Prasad Mitra Mandal of Narayan Peth secured the second prize, while the third prize was awarded to Maharashtra Tarun Mandal of Bhudwar Peth. The fourth and fifth prizes went to Narayan Peth Mati Ganapati Mandal Trust and Shivaji Mitra Mandal of Bhawani Peth, respectively. Notably, out of the 152 participating Mandals, 104 were awarded prizes, amounting to a total of Rs. 14,31,000. This competition has been a tradition for 42 consecutive years.

Chandrakant Patil underscored Pune's disciplined approach and urged Ganeshotsav Mandals to take on the role of guardians within their communities. Ritesh Kumar emphasized the ongoing discussions between the police and Ganesh Mandals, with a focus on ensuring peaceful and harmonious celebrations. Anna Thorat, President of Akhil Mandai Board, addressed the challenges faced by some circles during the Ganapati Visarjan procession, assuring that decisions would be made to minimize disruptions. Ankush Kakade stressed the importance of managing the increasing number of teams participating in the procession.

Hemant Rasane called for constructive changes in the Ganesh Visarjan procession, including its duration and route. He emphasized the need for collaborative decisions among Ganeshotsav volunteers and applauded the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust's initiative in leading this effort.