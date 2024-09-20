National Cinema Day: Punekars Enjoy Re-released Classics Like 'Veer-Zaara' & 'Tumbbad' For Just ₹99 (PHOTOS) | Indu Bhagat

On Friday, National Cinema Day, with ticket prices set at just ₹99, movie enthusiasts in Pune filled theatres to watch re-released classics like 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Tumbbad'. Started in 2022, the National Cinema Day aims to highlight the importance of cinema as a cultural touchstone and encourage audiences to return to theatres, especially after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shekhar Thite, ticket operator at City Pride, Kothrud, said, "To commemorate National Cinema Day, the theatres across Pune as well as the country are selling tickets at ₹99. We have received an overwhelming response; all our seats are booked. Most of the tickets were booked online. We have filled almost 6,506 seats. Because the tickets are cheap, people are coming in large numbers, and also the movies that are screened are cult, so it is housefull."

Dr Dnyaneshwari Jadhav, a resident of Sinhgad Road, said, "We came to know that old movies are going to be screened, so I came to watch, but the tickets are already sold out. So now I'm checking for other theatres where we can get a booking. Actually, before coming here, I went to Inox in Camp, and I also checked for City Pride on Sinhgad Road, but all the tickets were already sold out. Now I'll try my luck in other theatres as well."

Riddhi Kawade, a student who came to watch 'Tumbbad' with her friend, said, "I think more movies should be re-released on big screens. I watched 'Tumbbad' at home during Covid, and today we got the opportunity to watch it on big screens. I had to miss a lecture also, but that's okay. Also, the prices are low, so I feel more old movies should be screened at the same amount."

Kaustubh Joshi, an engineer, said he had just come from working the night shift. He had brought his family along to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Veer-Zaara'. "We have watched this film countless times on TV, but this is the first time we will be watching it on the big screen. It is a romantic classic, and all the songs are wonderful," he added.