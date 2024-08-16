 Nashik’s Independence Day Tricolour Cycle Rally: Cyclists Spread Patriotic Spirit in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign
The rally saw the active participation of prominent members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, including President Kishore Kale, Vice President Arun Pawar, Dr Manisha Raundal, Director SP Aher, Deepak Bhosle, and Praveen Kokate. The cyclists rode to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, where they were specially invited by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the flag hoisting ceremony.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Nashik Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, organised a Tricolour Cycle Rally under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Thursday. The event began early in the morning at 6:30am at Ashok Stambh, where participants, sporting tricolour badges on their t-shirts, gathered to create a patriotic atmosphere.

The rally saw the active participation of prominent members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, including President Kishore Kale, Vice President Arun Pawar, Dr Manisha Raundal, Director SP Aher, Deepak Bhosle, and Praveen Kokate. The cyclists rode to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, where they were specially invited by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the flag hoisting ceremony.

The event began with a warm welcome by Nashik Municipal Corporation's Public Relations Officer, Yogesh Kamod. At 7:30am, Collector and Municipal Commissioner Jalaj Sharma hoisted the national flag. Following the national anthem, all participants took a pledge for environmental conservation.

The cycle rally was officially flagged off by the Collector, with the cyclists enthusiastically chanting patriotic slogans such as Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram while spreading the message of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign throughout the city.

