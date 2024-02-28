Nashik Zila Parishad Presents Budget Estimates for 2024-25 |

The Nashik Zila Parishad convened a budget general meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Ashima Mittal, where Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Dr Bhalchandra Chavan presented the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2023-24 and the original budget estimate for 2024-25.

The final revised budget for 2023-24 was approved at ₹40.76 crore during the General Assembly held on Tuesday. For the financial year 2024-25, the original budget estimate stands at ₹58.99 Crore, which was also approved during the assembly.

Various innovative provisions have been made in the budget for 2024-25, including allocations for the maintenance and repair of primary schools, construction of science rooms, residential coaching for JEE and NEET exams for rural students, English spelling bee competitions, and development of taluka-level resource centers for the differently-abled.

Financial assistance for job creation

Significant financial assistance has been earmarked for job creation among unemployed rural youth, the Gharkul scheme for disabled beneficiaries, vocational and technical training for girls and women, and subsidies for farmers for tractor implements.

Moreover, substantial provisions have been made for the maintenance and repair of roads, repair of water bodies like Pajhar Talav and Kota Dam, and the purchase of machinery.

Key officials from various departments were present at the meeting, including Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde, Project Director of District Development System Pratibha Sangamanere, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of General Administration Department Ravindra Pardeshi, among others.

"We have made provisions in the budget to address various developmental needs across different sectors. Our focus is on inclusive growth and ensuring the well-being of all residents of Nashik." - Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Dr. Bhalchandra Chavan

Section-wise provisions are as follows

Education Department – ₹7.07 Crore

Health Department – ₹1.28 crore

Construction 1st, 2nd, 3rd Division – ₹17.35 Crore

Social Welfare Department – ₹3.90 Crore

Disabled Welfare – ₹2.30 Crore

Department of Women and Child Development – ₹3.05 Crore

Deposit Linked Group Insurance – ₹50 lakhs

Panchayat Raj Program – ₹10.97 Crore

Agriculture Department – ₹2.58 Crore

Department of Animal Husbandry – ₹1.34 Crore

Minor Irrigation Department – ₹61 Lakhs

Water Supply Department – ₹8.05 Crore