Nashik: Youth Congress's Rath Yatra Against Increasing Unemployment

In an effort to amplify the voices of educated youth seeking employment opportunities, Nashik District (Rural) Youth Congress organized a Rath Yatra on Saturday as part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra initiative.

Under the theme 'Rojgar Do, Nyay Do, Rozgar Do', the Rath Yatra commenced in the afternoon from Mehar Signal in the city, drawing attention to the pressing need for adequate employment avenues for educated young people. Maharashtra Pradesh President Kunal Raut was present during the event.

The Rath Yatra route traversed through Mehar Signal, Mahabal Guruji Signal, Nehru Garden, Merchant Bank Corner, Shalimar to Indira Gandhi Statue, and finally culminated at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue. The procession featured chariots and horses, symbolizing the aspirations of youth for dignified employment.

Participants and organizers alike expressed their firm resolve to continue advocating for justice and equitable opportunities for the educated youth of the nation. The event served as a platform to voice concerns and rally support for the cause of unemployment alleviation.