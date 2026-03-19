Nashik Welcomes New Year With Grand Gudhi Padwa Procession, Draws Huge Crowd | Sourced

Nashik: On the auspicious occasion of Gudhi Padwa, marking the Marathi New Year, a grand New Year Welcome Procession was organised with great enthusiasm and festive spirit in the New Nashik area. The processions began simultaneously from various localities at 7:00 AM on Thursday, with a large number of citizens taking part to welcome the New Year with joy.

The primary objective of the procession was to preserve and pass on Indian cultural traditions to the next generation, foster social unity, and bring together people from all sections of society. Students from schools and colleges, various social organisations, mandals, women, and senior citizens participated actively.

A major highlight of the event was the traditional attire and cultural tableaux. Participants portrayed iconic figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Khandoba Maharaj. Young children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha added a devotional and cultural charm to the atmosphere.

Members of various laughter clubs also participated, spreading messages of positivity, happiness, and healthy living, which added a lively and cheerful vibe to the procession.

The processions, which started from areas including Khutwad Nagar, Pawan Nagar, Matale Chowk, Adarsh Nagar, and Vanshree Nagar, culminated at Mauli Lawns, DGP Nagar-2, Kamathwade.

During the concluding ceremony, 21 lucky draws were conducted, and prizes such as Paithani sarees, necklaces, and traditional nose rings were distributed, sponsored by Reliance Jewels.

Industrialist Hemant Rathi graced the event as the chief guest. Other present dignitaries included Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Mahesh Hire, Corporator Pratibha Pawar, Kavita Naik, Suvarna Matale, Sharad Fadoli, Dilip Devang, and several other committee members and organisers.

Popular artists from Sun Marathi channel Sheetal Kshirsagar, Ashok Phaldesai, and Anushka Gite also marked their special presence, adding glamour to the event.

Organised by the New Year Welcome Procession Committee (New Nashik area), the event witnessed massive participation from citizens along with their families, expressing joy, unity, and pride in cultural heritage.