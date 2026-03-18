Nashik Welcomes New Year With 15,000 sq ft ‘Panch Parivartan’ Rangoli At Goda Ghat | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of the Hindu New Year celebrations, a grand “Maha Rangoli” based on the theme “Panch Parivartan Hech Samaj Parivartan” (Five Transformations Lead to Social Change) was created at the Goda riverfront. The initiative was jointly organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the New Year Welcome Procession Committee.

Organised as part of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the rangoli conveyed a powerful message centred on five key principles: self-awareness, social harmony, civic discipline, family values, and environmental consciousness.



Spread across nearly 15,000 square feet, the massive artwork was created by around 250 women who came together for the effort. Approximately 800 kg of rangoli powder and 2,200 kg of colours were used, and the entire creation was completed in just four hours. The vibrant blend of colours, design, and meaningful messaging drew the attention of all attendees.



The rangoli was inaugurated by corporators Chandrakala Dhumal and Neelam Patil, Seema Thackray, Assistant Commissioner of Police Advita Shinde and Traffic Branch officer Trupti Deshpande, who marked the beginning by drawing the first outline.

Also present on the occasion was Raghuraj Deshpande, All India Chief of Bhū-Alankaran (ground decoration) from Sanskar Bharati. The introductory address was delivered by the creator Nilesh Deshpande, while the vote of thanks was given by committee president Shivaji Bondarde. The event was anchored by Asavari Dharmadhikari.



The programme concluded on a patriotic note with all attendees joining together to sing “Vande Mataram". The initiative marked a unique and meaningful way to welcome the New Year while spreading awareness for social transformation.