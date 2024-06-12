Nashik: Water Crisis Looms as Proposal to Dig Trenches in Gangapur Dam Stalled |

The proposal to dig trenches in the Gangapur dam to address the potential water crisis in Nashik has been stalled due to the model code of conduct for the teachers' constituency elections. This delay comes after the Lok Sabha elections, leaving the Nashik Municipal Corporation to seek alternative solutions.

On Tuesday (June 11), Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar inspected the Gangapur dam, focusing on the grazing area, dead stock, and the rock barrier between the dam and the jackwell. Due to the release of water from Nashik and Ahmednagar dams to Jayakwadi for Marathwada, the expected water reserve of 6,100 million cubic feet could not be achieved. The current water reserve falls short by about 800 million cubic feet, posing a significant water crisis for Nashikkars.

Water to last for 12 to 15 days

The available water reserve in the dam is projected to last for 12 to 15 days. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation has decided to lift the dead stock from the dam to quench the city's thirst. However, the trench digging process is hindered by a large rock in the grazing area. Given that the Gangapur dam is an earthen dam, removing the rock requires a scientific approach. The process to appoint a surveyor consultant was initiated but got stuck due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct.

Despite efforts, the government did not approve the relaxation of the code of conduct for this work. With the teachers' constituency elections following the Lok Sabha elections, the trench digging proposal remains stalled. Therefore, the municipality has planned to lift the dead stock and bring it to the jackwell instead of digging trenches. Commissioner Karanjkar, along with Superintending Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, Superintending Engineer Avinash Dhanait, and Executive Engineer Ravindra Dharankar, inspected the site to gather necessary information.

Ravindra Dharankar, Executive Engineer, Water Supply, said, "Gangapur Dam has sufficient water storage until July 15. If rains are delayed, water will be lifted from the dam to the jackwell using an electric pump as per the 2016 plan. In the meantime, if it rains, there will be no need to lift the water."