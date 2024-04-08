Nashik Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Gangs Attacking Each Other With Guns, Swords - WATCH | Video Screengrab

Violence erupted in Nashik's Savata Nagar around 10pm on Sunday. What started as a dispute between two villagers quickly escalated into a violent clash between two groups. During the argument, one person fired a countrymade pistol, while others wielded swords.

As tensions rose, both groups fled the scene, leaving behind a sense of fear and uncertainty among the locals. The police acted swiftly, arresting five suspects, including Darshan Donde, allegedly involved in the shooting. Another suspect, Vaibhav Shirke, remains at large.

The police are conducting a widespread search to apprehend all suspects. However, the incident has left Savata Nagar residents fearful, emphasizing the need for peace and security in the area.