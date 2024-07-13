NASHIK VIDEO: Four Killed, Two Injured In Truck-Car Collision On Mumbai-Agra Highway | Video Screengrab

Four persons were killed and two injured after a truck collided with a car due to a tyre burst on a highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Adgaon on the Mumbai-Agra Highway around 10.30pm on Friday, an official said.

Watch Video:

Nashik, Maharashtra: On Friday night, an Eicher tempo lost control and collided with a car on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Adgaon's Datt Temple. The accident resulted in four fatalities on the spot and two injuries pic.twitter.com/prNMK4IlIp — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2024

The truck heading towards Ozar from Nashik suffered a tyre burst and collided with a car coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The car's occupants, Rehman Suleman Tamboli (48), his nephew Arbaz Chandubhai Tamboli (21), Seejju Pathan (40) and Akshay Jadhav (24), were killed on the spot, the official said.

The victims were on their way to Nashik from Satana town, he said.

The impact of the collision damaged the car, and the fire brigade had to cut through the mangled vehicle to extricate the bodies, the official said.

Truck driver Bapu Ahire (51) and Sachin Mhaske (45) sustained injuries and were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

A case has been registered with Adgaon police station, and further investigations are on.