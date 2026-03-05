Nashik: ‘Vanaspati Mahotsav’ Showcases Unique Botany Exhibition By Hundreds Of Students | Sourced

Nashik: With the aim of giving scope to the talents of the students, the ‘Inter-university Plant Festival’ was organised by the Botany Department of K.T.H.M. College. This innovative initiative was inaugurated by Ramesh Pingle, Director of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. On this occasion, MVP Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, Dr Nitin Jadhav, Prof. Shashikant Mogal, and Principal of the college, Dr Kalpana Ahire, were present. All the dignitaries inspected the various activities presented by the students, discussed with them and wished them well. They expressed satisfaction with the initiative.

Hundreds of students presented various works of art under this initiative. Some students created intricate rangolis intertwined with flowers of various plants, while others prepared various types of dishes using wild plants. Some students presented photographs of nature and rare plants, while others exhibited various types of jewellery made from flowers, flower decorations and various works of art made through plants. To increase the knowledge of students on botany, a quiz competition was also organised under this initiative.

Head of the Department Prof. Dr Sanjay Khairnar welcomed the chief guests with a welcome speech. For the success of the programme, Head of the Department Dr Sanjay Khairnar, Coordinator Bhamre, Prof. R. K. Patil, Ramakant Patil, Dr Dnyaneshwar Khandbhale, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, Vinod Thombre, Dr Sonali Deore, Rajeshwari Jadhav, Dr Suchita Bidve, Dr Nisha Raite, Dr Khan, Dr Smita Shinde, and Dr Pawar, as well as non-teaching staff Vilas Sangamnere, Raju Ahire and Kalmkar, worked hard.

This festival proved to be a catalyst for the creativity and interest of students in botany. Flower rangoli, flower decorations and food made from wild plants attracted the attention of the audience. The Department of Botany in the college has promoted the all-round development of the students through such innovative initiatives.