 Nashik Transport Association To March For Key Demands On July 4
This march has the support of the Motor Owners Labour Transport Association.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
The Nashik District Transport Association has announced a grand march for various demands on July 4, 2024, at 10am, accompanied by a bandh. The organisation, which has been advocating for its demands for many years, will hold a peaceful rally from Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club) to Trimbak Naka, CBS, and the Collector's Office in Nashik. This march has the support of the Motor Owners Labour Transport Association.

The association has put forth several key demands. Firstly, they are requesting the relocation of the electric bus depot from the site of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Truck Terminal. They also want the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Truck Terminal at Adgaon Naka to be developed into a Transport Nagar similar to Indore, complete with secure parking for trucks, facilities for transport professionals, garages for spare parts, and amenities for drivers. Additionally, they are calling for the transformation of the Zakat Nakas at the four city entrances within municipal limits into truck terminals.

The association is also advocating for the Ambad MIDC truck terminal to operate on a no-profit basis. They have emphasised the need for proper maintenance of the city’s tempo stand. To improve traffic management at Dwarka, they suggest removing the circle at Dwarka, opening the subway for scooter rickshaws, and rerouting traffic from Dwarka and Nashik Roads via Indira Nagar Takli Road.

They seek relaxation of the stringent conditions imposed by the Transport RTO department for vehicle passing. Lastly, they call for the closure of the check post borders of Maharashtra.

