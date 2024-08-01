Nashik: Tobacco, Cigs Worth ₹6.5L Stolen; Fatal Accident on Janori to Makhmalabad Route; Nashik Lok Adalat Reunites 103 Couples And More | Unsplash

Thieves stole tobacco and cigarettes worth around ₹6.5 lakh by breaking into a shop in the Subhash Road area of Nashik Road. This daring burglary has created concern among the business community, and a case has been registered in Nashik Road Police Station in this regard. Vinay Khemchand Tarwani (Gandharvanagari) has filed a complaint in this regard.

Tarwani owns a business selling tobacco and cigarettes on Subhash Road. There is a shop called Parmanand Kishanchand Vidy Cigarette General Stores in Gupta Chawl, and the shop is located at Deshmukh Bhavan. On Wednesday midnight, unknown thieves broke the padlocks of the shop and committed the theft. Thieves who entered the shop stole about ₹660,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco pouches lying on racks. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Suryavanshi.

One dead in accident

A 40-year-old driver from Dindori was killed when a speeding two-wheeler slipped on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Janori to Makhmalabad route. A death has been registered in Mhasrul police station in this case. The deceased bike rider has been identified as Navasha Bhagirath Dambale (Bangadwadi, Janori, Dindori). Dambale left Janori on his bike to go to Makhmalabad on Wednesday evening. While traveling through Mhasrul, the speeding bike slipped in the Saibaba temple area. As he was seriously injured in this accident, his wife Alka Dambale admitted him to the district hospital, and doctors declared him dead. Further investigation is underway by constables.

Maratha Highschool inaugurates science hobby club

Staff Reporter

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha's Science Hobby Club was inaugurated by dignitaries at Maratha High School on Gangapur Road. Principal Kalpana Warungse presided over the event. Deputy Principal Ranganath Ugle, Supervisor Rajendra Shelke, Shankar Kotwal, and Ramnath Raite were present on the platform. The Chief Guests, Prof Dr VS Kale and NASA Astronautics Adviser Apoorva Jakhadi, also graced the occasion. Supervisor Shankar Kotwal introduced the event and explained the purpose and objective of establishing the Science Hobby Board.

On this occasion, the Chief Guest, Dr Kale, explained with examples how various concepts and generalisations of basic science can be used in daily life. He discussed CV Raman's research and Abdul Kalam's works, guiding the students on the necessity of creativity for personality development and increasing research attitude. He urged the students to develop an inquisitive attitude, participate in various science competitions, and create innovative projects by studying the discoveries of Indian scientists.

Chief Guest Apoorva Jakhadi briefed the attendees about Chandrayaan-1 to Chandrayaan-4 activities in India and provided information about Indian astronauts Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, and Rakesh Sharma. He explained the importance of the experimental method in science and highlighted India's various space missions and the discovery of water on the moon.

Under the chairmanship of Principal Warungse, the Science Hobby Board was established to inculcate thinking ability, scientific approach, and creativity in the children. Senior science teacher Sunil Kadamaya emphasised the importance of accepting everything after verifying it logically and understanding the causality behind events. Jayashree Devdhe, Head of the Science Hobby Board, proposed the vote of thanks. All the science teachers and non-teaching staff in the morning and afternoon sessions worked hard for the success of the program.

Nashik Lok Adalat Reunites 103 Couples, Settles 343 Accident Cases with ₹24.39 Crore Compensation

Disputes between couples often reach the courts due to family quarrels and misunderstandings. However, the Nashik Lok Adalat has rekindled the happy lives of 103 couples who came for a compromise, bringing joy to 103 families from both parties. Additionally, 343 cases of motor vehicle accidents have been settled, resulting in compensation of ₹24.39 crore.

On the order of the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority, and the Nashik District Lawyers Association, in association with Chief Judge of the District Court SD Jagmalani, a National Lok Adalat was held. During this event, 1,25,629 pre-filing cases were addressed, and 10,310 cases were settled, recovering ₹9,78,85,279.

A total of 13,496 cases, including pending and pre-filed cases, were settled in the Lok Adalat. Among 1,172 motor accident cases, 343 were settled, resulting in compensation of ₹24.39 crore.

In one motor accident case, a truck hit a two-wheeler, seriously injuring a person on the back seat. Through mediation by District Judge U.J. More, a compensation of ₹9.5 lakhs was awarded. Adv Ashtaputre and Adv MTQ Syed also intervened. Out of 1,555 cases in Nashik Road Motor Vehicle Court, 135 cases have been resolved.

Milind Burade, Secretary of the Coordinating Authority of this Lok Adalat, along with the President of the Advocates Association, Adv Nitin Thackeray, and all officers, lawyers, and court staff contributed to the successful resolution of cases.

In a 2015 accident case, ₹1.32 crore was initially ordered as compensation to the victims. When the case came to court again in 2019, the Lok Adalat ordered the insurance company to pay ₹1.43 crore with interest. This amount was subsequently given to the victims.

Cases Settled

- Non-cashing of cheques: 1279

- Motor accidents: 433

- Family disputes: 103

- Criminal compromise: 353

- Others: 1083

- Labour-related: 25

- Total: 3186