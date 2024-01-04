Nashik To Host 27th National Youth Festival: CM Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Maharashtra's Preparedness |

In a recent review meeting involving Union Ministers and Secretaries, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed Maharashtra's readiness to host the upcoming National Youth Festival in Nashik. Emphasising the state's preparedness, Shinde highlighted the appointment of coordinating ministers and officials dedicated to overseeing the festival's arrangements in Nashik.

The selection of Nashik as the venue for the National Youth Festival is viewed as a significant opportunity for Maharashtra. Shinde expressed confidence in the planning process, affirming the state's commitment to showcase the diverse culture and folk art of Maharashtra to the youth from across the nation during the festival.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur engaged via video communication to review the festival's preparations, coinciding with National Youth Day. Shinde provided an overview of the ongoing arrangements during this interaction. The meeting witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Dr Nitin Karir, Additional Chief Secretary of the Sports Department OP Gupta, Union Secretary Meeta Rajeev Lochan, among others.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 in Nashik, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing preparations for the ceremonial inauguration. Anticipating the participation of approximately one lakh young individuals, Shinde assured meticulous planning to accommodate the sizable gathering.

From the ancient city of 'Mantranagari' to the modern 'Yantranagari,' Maharashtra stands poised to welcome youth from across the country. Shinde assured that comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure flawless organisation and execution of the festival. The coordination efforts involve multiple committees dedicated to various aspects of the event, while promotional activities through diverse media channels continue to garner attention towards the festival.

The National Youth Festival, set to unfold in Nashik, signifies an opportunity for the convergence of culture, ideas, and youthful enthusiasm, as Maharashtra eagerly awaits the spirited participation of youth from across the nation.