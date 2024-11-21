 Nashik: Three-Tier Security Ensures Strong Room Safety Ahead of Vote Counting
After the Assembly Election voting process concluded, EVMs and VVPATs were transported to the strong rooms located at designated counting centers determined by the Election Commission.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
To safeguard the strong rooms housing EVM machines for the four city and Igatpuri constituencies, a three-tier security system has been established under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate. A triple-layered guard comprising the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and local police has been deployed. Only police personnel and authorized individuals are permitted access, and the area remains strictly deserted. Additionally, 24-hour patrolling by Commissionerate teams will ensure the safety and integrity of the premises.

After the Assembly Election voting process concluded, EVMs and VVPATs were transported to the strong rooms located at designated counting centers determined by the Election Commission. The transfer, conducted under armed security, was completed late on Wednesday (20th). Strong rooms have been established at all four counting locations, with a robust police and armed force presence since Wednesday evening.

Pune District Sees 61.05% Voter Turnout, Rises From 57.85% in 2019; Rural Areas Lead in...
The first security layer around the strong rooms is manned by the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), while the second level comprises personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). The third layer is maintained by the city police. In addition, special patrol teams from the Police Commissionerate will perform continuous day-and-night patrols until the counting of votes takes place on Saturday (23rd).

This rigorous security arrangement underscores the commitment to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and safeguarding the voting equipment until the results are declared.

Security Details:

First Tier: Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are stationed at the innermost perimeter, ensuring the immediate security of the strong rooms.

Second Tier: The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) forms the middle layer of security, providing an additional protective barrier.

Third Tier: The outermost perimeter is secured by the city police, controlling access and maintaining order in the surrounding areas.

