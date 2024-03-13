 Nashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000

Nashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000

Sanjay Bhau Mahale, residing in Dhatrak Phata, lodged a formal complaint regarding the theft. Mahale, the proprietor of Mahale Jewellers situated in Sukmal Arcade opposite Gupta Suite, recounted that the nefarious individuals visited his shop last Wednesday afternoon under the guise of shopping for ornaments.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
File

In a daring act of theft, three impostors disguised as customers entered a jewellery shop in Mhasrul and made off with a silver anklet valued at approximately ₹75,000. The incident has prompted the filing of a police report and an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Interstate Goat-Theft Racket Busted; Goats and Items Worth Over ₹11...
article-image

Sanjay Bhau Mahale, residing in Dhatrak Phata, lodged a formal complaint regarding the theft. Mahale, the proprietor of Mahale Jewellers situated in Sukmal Arcade opposite Gupta Suite, recounted that the nefarious individuals visited his shop last Wednesday afternoon under the guise of shopping for ornaments.

Read Also
Nashik: Stolen Gold And Cash Recovered From Train Thief
article-image

Exploiting a moment of distraction, the perpetrators pilfered the silver anklet while pretending to peruse the shop's offerings. The incident has been reported to the authorities at Mhasrul police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000

Nashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctor Caught In Viral CCTV Footage Roaming Naked In Hospital Gets Fired

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctor Caught In Viral CCTV Footage Roaming Naked In Hospital Gets Fired

Pune: Entrepreneur Sanjay Ghodawat Inspires Discipline And Self-Reflection At Tikaram Jagannath...

Pune: Entrepreneur Sanjay Ghodawat Inspires Discipline And Self-Reflection At Tikaram Jagannath...

10 Inside PHOTOS Of Pune Airport New Terminal You Should Not Miss

10 Inside PHOTOS Of Pune Airport New Terminal You Should Not Miss

PHOTOS: 'Indradhanush' Youth Festival Kicks Off With Fervor At BAMU

PHOTOS: 'Indradhanush' Youth Festival Kicks Off With Fervor At BAMU