Nashik: Thieves Posing As Customers Steal Silver Jewellery Worth ₹75,000

File

In a daring act of theft, three impostors disguised as customers entered a jewellery shop in Mhasrul and made off with a silver anklet valued at approximately ₹75,000. The incident has prompted the filing of a police report and an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Sanjay Bhau Mahale, residing in Dhatrak Phata, lodged a formal complaint regarding the theft. Mahale, the proprietor of Mahale Jewellers situated in Sukmal Arcade opposite Gupta Suite, recounted that the nefarious individuals visited his shop last Wednesday afternoon under the guise of shopping for ornaments.

Read Also Nashik: Stolen Gold And Cash Recovered From Train Thief

Exploiting a moment of distraction, the perpetrators pilfered the silver anklet while pretending to peruse the shop's offerings. The incident has been reported to the authorities at Mhasrul police station.