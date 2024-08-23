Nashik: Thieves Loot ₹5 Lakh in Three Separate City Burglaries | Representative Image

There has been a noticeable rise in burglaries across the city, with thieves looting approximately ₹5 lakh in three separate incidents in recent days. One of these incidents occurred in broad daylight, heightening fear among residents.

The first incident took place in Saraswati Nagar, Dhatrak Phata, within the Adgaon police limits. On Saturday, thieves broke into the house of Vinod Jagannath Pawar while he was out for a brief period, stealing around ₹29,000.

The second incident occurred in the Shivajinagar area, under Gangapur police limits. On Tuesday, thieves targeted the house of Bhaurao Hari Ghate while he was out of town, making off with approximately ₹4,83,900.

Read Also Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters

Third robbery in Ganesh Chowk

The third incident happened at Ganesh Chowk in CIDCO, under Ambad police limits. Thieves broke into Suvarna Ravindra Dabhade's shop, Balaji Matching Centre, on Monday night, stealing about ₹23,000 in cash.

In response to these incidents, the police have intensified their investigations and are working urgently to catch the culprits. They have urged citizens to secure their doors and windows properly when leaving their homes and to keep valuables in a safe place.

Cases have been registered, and the police are hopeful of apprehending the thieves soon.