 Nashik: Theft Reported At Jail Road And Vakratund Apartment
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Theft Reported At Jail Road And Vakratund Apartment

Nashik: Theft Reported At Jail Road And Vakratund Apartment

Ajay Borhade, a 47-year-old resident of Jail Road, lodged a complaint at Nashik Road Police Station regarding the thefts. The incidents occurred between February 27 and 28. Nashik Road Police is currently investigating the matter.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
File

Nashik: A theft has been reported at Uma Bhakti Society on Jail Road and Vakratund Apartment, where a two-wheeler was stolen from the parking lot of Uma Bhakti Society, and four video shooting cameras, clothes, and imitation jewelry were stolen from Vakratund Apartment.

Read Also
Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents
article-image

Ajay Borhade, a 47-year-old resident of Jail Road, lodged a complaint at Nashik Road Police Station regarding the thefts. The incidents occurred between February 27 and 28. Nashik Road Police is currently investigating the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad News: District To Get THESE 3 Local Holidays; Manzoorpura To Champa Chowk Road Marking...

Aurangabad News: District To Get THESE 3 Local Holidays; Manzoorpura To Champa Chowk Road Marking...

Pune: 6 Conmen Pose As GST Officials, Rob Store In Market Yard

Pune: 6 Conmen Pose As GST Officials, Rob Store In Market Yard

Pimpri-Chinchwad Fake Currency Racket: Accused Procured Paper For Notes From Chinese E-Commerce Site

Pimpri-Chinchwad Fake Currency Racket: Accused Procured Paper For Notes From Chinese E-Commerce Site

Nashik: United Front Organises 'Funeral' Procession Of EVM, Demands Voting By Ballot Paper

Nashik: United Front Organises 'Funeral' Procession Of EVM, Demands Voting By Ballot Paper

Pune Drug Bust: Police Identify 50-60 Peddlers Across State - Here's The Latest Update In This Case

Pune Drug Bust: Police Identify 50-60 Peddlers Across State - Here's The Latest Update In This Case