Nashik: Theft Reported At Jail Road And Vakratund Apartment

Nashik: A theft has been reported at Uma Bhakti Society on Jail Road and Vakratund Apartment, where a two-wheeler was stolen from the parking lot of Uma Bhakti Society, and four video shooting cameras, clothes, and imitation jewelry were stolen from Vakratund Apartment.

Ajay Borhade, a 47-year-old resident of Jail Road, lodged a complaint at Nashik Road Police Station regarding the thefts. The incidents occurred between February 27 and 28. Nashik Road Police is currently investigating the matter.