Nashik Teachers' Constituency : Three-Way Battle between Darade, Kolhe and Gulave

The last day for withdrawal of applications for the Nashik Teachers' Constituency election was Wednesday, concluding a series of political events. Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi managed to ease tensions, leading Dr Rajendra Vikhe Patil of BJP and Dilip Patil of Congress to withdraw their applications as directed by their parties. Consequently, the contest is now a three-way fight between Shiv Sena Shinde group's MLA Kishore Darade, Shiv Sena Thackeray group's Adv. Sandip Gulve, and independent candidate Kopargaon's Vivek Kolhe.

While the Lok Sabha elections have subsided, the teachers' and graduate constituency’s elections have heightened the political atmosphere in the state. The Nashik teachers' constituency has been particularly notable due to the political manoeuvres from the filing of candidatures to the withdrawal. Candidates from both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi had initially filed applications. In the Grand Alliance, the Shiv Sena lost this seat to the Shinde group in the last phase. BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe's brother, Dr Rajendra Vikhe, had filed an application. Meanwhile, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, this seat went to the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, with Adv. Sandip Gulve filing his nomination form, Patil of Congress also filed his application, leading to internal strife on both sides.

However, on the last day for withdrawal, senior leaders in Mumbai intervened, leading to the withdrawal of BJP's Vikhe and Congress's Patil. This move significantly relieved the official candidates of both parties. Out of 36 candidates, 15 withdrew their candidatures on the last day, leaving 21 candidates in the fray. The real contest will now be a three-way battle between Shiv Sena Shinde faction's MLA Kishore Darade, Shiv Sena Thackeray faction's Adv Sandip Gulve, and independent candidate Nitin Kolhe from Koparga.

Independent candidate Kishore Prabhakar Darade from Kopargaon, whose name was similar to incumbent MLA Kishore Darade, withdrew his application after facing harassment from the supporters of the sitting MLA on the day of filing the application. Additionally, two candidates with names similar to Thackeray's Sandeep Gulve also withdrew their applications.