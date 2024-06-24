Nashik Teachers Constituency Election: Gold Nose Rings Among Gifts Offered To Voters | X/@RahulAsks

With only a few days left for the Nashik division teachers constituency election, reports have surfaced indicating that candidates are distributing gifts, including Paithani sarees, safari suits, and gold nose rings, to sway voters in their favour. This has sparked widespread discussion about the ethical implications and legality of such actions in the electoral process.

Voting for the teachers constituency election is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. The main contenders are Sandeep Gulve from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), incumbent MLA Kishore Darade from Mahayuti, and independent candidate Vivek Kolhe. With approximately 70,000 teacher voters participating in this election, nearly 25,000 of whom are from Nashik district, the stakes are high.

Reports suggest that candidates are offering valuable items such as gold nose rings, safari suits, and Paithani sarees to teachers. This is reminiscent of the 2018 elections, where similar allegations of bribery were made. The current revelations have reignited debates about the integrity of the electoral process and the susceptibility of voters to such temptations.

The news has led to significant discussions within the community. On one hand, there are concerns about the influence of material incentives on voters' decisions. On the other hand, there is criticism of teachers who, as educators responsible for shaping future generations, might succumb to these temptations.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction distributed money to teachers and other staff in Jalgaon.

Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare posted a video on social media alleging that Shinde Sena functionaries distributed money to teachers of the district after CM Shinde's meeting in Jalgaon. However, Shinde Sena denied the allegations.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting at Aditya Lawns in Jalgaon to campaign for Mahayuti candidate Kishore Darade. After this meeting, money was distributed to the teachers, staff, principals, and directors of every school in the district. Where is the Election Commission?,” she alleged in her post on X (formerly Twitter) with a purported video of the incident in which a man can be seen handing over notes to another man.

Responding to the allegations, Shinde Sena leader Shmbhuraj Desai said, “When you are making such allegations against Shiv Sena, just using a video, one must first verify whether it was the rally of the Sena and the people were Shiv Sainiks. I request to send that video to the Election Commission and let the inquiry take place. We have no objection to it. But this is just an excuse which they are preparing for losing the polls."

Subsequently, Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad, who is also the assistant returning officer for the Nashik division teachers' constituency election, has ordered an inquiry after a video went viral.